Crash blocks busy South Shields road

A crash has blocked a busy road in South Shields.
The two-vehicle smash on the A1300 John Reid Road was reported at 13.41pm near Temple Park Roundabout.
The road has been closed westbound between the A1018 King George Road and B1298 Whiteleas Way.
