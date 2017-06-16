Creative Boldon kids give a final push for arts award’s record-breaking year

Creative kids in have given a final push to help an arts award scheme achieve a record-breaking year.

Every single Year 7 at Boldon School – all 135 of them – achieved the Discover Arts Award from The Customs House in South Shields.

The Customs House learning officer Elizabeth Kane with Boldon School pupils (back l-r) Lucy Hughes, Elisha Hamilton and Caitlyn Amess (from l-r) Ryan Barnes, Sarah Chapman and Jonny Holman.

The learning and participation team helped 535 youngsters across the North East gain an Arts Award between April 2016 and March 2017.

This is almost double the 275 who took part the previous year and beat the annual target of 200.

The youngsters were presented with their certificates in a special ceremony by The Customs House learning officer Elizabeth Kane.

Michelle Hawronskyj, head of the creative faculty at the school, in New Road, Boldon Colliery, said: “We wanted our Year 7 children to achieve their Discover Arts Award.

“Elizabeth led a Noh theatre mask workshop and did the necessary assessment.

“Over two days, teachers ran a host of Japanese inspired creative activities, from sumo wrestling obstacle courses in PE, tea making ceremonies in food technology, Haiku poems in English, origami in maths and much more.

“It’s wonderful to say we had a 100% pass rate.”

Arts Award is a national qualification for people under the age of 25, with five levels that develop art, communication and leadership skills and can help impress future employers.

The Customs House learning officer Elizabeth Kane with Boldon School pupils Jay Rannigan and Alisha Pullen.

Elizabeth said: “I have really enjoyed working with Boldon School.

“The teachers and children put so much into the project.

“Parents came into the school for a special presentation from the children about Japanese culture.

“I am looking forward to seeing what we do to follow this.”

Fiona Martin, learning and participation manager at The Customs House, added: “The Customs House was extremely proud to be appointed the north east lead for Arts Award, working with Culture Bridge North East.

“Our team has an enviably record when it comes to helping young people attain Arts Award at all levels.

“In our role as strategic leads we are helping other organisations like museums, galleries and libraries to deliver Arts Award.

“Our partnership with Boldon School shows what can be achieved when schools and arts organisations work together.”

To find out more about Arts Award or The Customs House School Programme, contact Elizabeth Kane at elizabeth@customshouse.co.uk