£300,000 cannabis farm found in South Shields house

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £300,000 has been found in a South Shields house.

Police made the discovery after being called to a disturbance in Brownlow Road on Wednesday night.

Police found 300-400 cannabis plants at a house in Brownlow Road

Three men had kicked a door at a house in the street before making off down an alley.

Officers attended and when they went into the house found between 300 and 400 cannabis plants in a front bedroom and the loft.

Police will now dismantle the farm and dispose of the cannabis plants.

Acting Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Prested said: "We simply won't tolerate drugs being harvested in our communities and this is a sizeable amount of cannabis that is now off our streets and cannot be sold on."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1125 240816 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.