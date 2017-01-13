Armed police and helicopter scrambled to false alarm

Armed police were called out to a suspected aggravated burglary during the night,

Police had revived reports of an aggravated burglary taking place in Beach Road, South Shields, just before midnight yesterday.

Officers carrying guns and the police helicopter flocked to the street, near to its junction with Bents Park Road.

However, upon arrival they found no crime had taken place.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Just before midnight on Thursday police received reports of an aggravated burglary.

"Officers attended and found nothing untoward."