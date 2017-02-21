Balaclava-clad caravan park raider hunted by police

Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary at a popular North East caravan site.

At 11.54pm on Tuesday, January 7, a burglar tried to break into a property on the Derwent Park Caravan Site on Burnopfield Road, Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.

They were unable to get inside the property and were frightened off when the occupant switched the lights on.

CCTV from the caravan park shows the man was wearing all black clothing and a balaclava over his face.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2 08/01/17.

All residents on the site have been urged to review their security measures, ensure all caravans are locked and secure and any suspicious people are reported to police.