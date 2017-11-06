Burglars steal Poppy Appeal collection box and raffle prizes from North East nursing home

'Heartless' thieves have stolen a collection box and raffle prizes from a nursing home which was raising money for the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Day.

Staff, residents and families at the Byker Hall Nursing Home in Allendale Road, Byker, Newcastle, had been collecting as part of the annual Poppy Appeal to remember the fallen and help veterans and families.

But they were left devastated thieves forced their way through the front door and stole the charity box containing cash.

The burglars also took Christmas raffle prizes, including a hamper containing bottles of wine and glassed, a watch, gift set box of beers and a litre of vodka,gin and rum.

The incident happened at about 3.15am on Sunday November 5.

Neighbourhood PC Gordon Dunbar said: "We're appealing for help from the public to help us find those responsible for these thefts.

"To steal a poppy collection box which is there to raise money to support Britain's war heroes is a completely heartless crime. The Nursing home is also losing out because of this crime as their raffle aims to raise funds which benefit their elderly residents during the year."

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 271 of 05/11/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.