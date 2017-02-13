Cage fighter dragged through streets by car then brutally beaten after trouble outside Mosque

A cage fighter was driven through South Shields town centre clinging to the side of a car and then savagely beaten after trouble started outside a Mosque on muslim prayer day.

Newcastle Crown Court heard elders were forced to step in when arguments flared outside the place of worship, in Baring Street, South Shields, on September 5, 2014 - a day of Friday Prayers.

During the angry confrontation, mixed martial arts fighter Mohammed Afzal Miah kicked out at a car containing three rivals and ended up with his leg wedged through the vehicle's window.

When the car moved off, the he clung on until it came to a stop in Percy Street and, once the vehicle was at a standstill, front seat passenger Raja Iftkhar, 24, who is a Sunderland University student, used a car jack to inflict a series of wounds to Mr Miah's head that required staples and stitches in hospital.

The court heard driver Osman Raja, 35, held on to the victim's leg during the attack so he couldn't move away and punched him at the end of the assault. The shocking, daylight, scenes happened near a nursery and was seen by passers-by.

Monsur Miah, 22, who was back seat passenger, helped the two attackers cling on to the victim while the car was still moving.

Judge Robert Adams said: "There is footage of the car driving through South Shields, with Mohammed Afzal Miah hanging on.

"For the first part, he accepts he was hanging on in order to try and sort out the confrontation. Towards the end of it, he was being held by those in the vehicle.

"The assault was carried out in broad daylight, in full view of members of the public. This was a sustained attack, with a weapon. Thankfully, the injuries were not as serious as they might have been."

The court heard Mr Miah had four deep wounds to his scalp, one of which was down to the bone.

Judge Adams said he was satisfied Mr Miah was a "particularly formidable person".

The court heard it remains unclear what caused the rift between the men.

Itkhar, of Cordery Road, Leicester, admitted unlawful wounding and was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with supervision and 200 hours unpaid work.

David Comb, defending, said the accountancy student, who has a good family and education, has put his future career at risk by his actions and has been in no trouble before or since.

Raja, of Cordery Road, Leicester, also admitted unlawful wounding and was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours unpaid work.

Tony Davis, defending, said Raja is a respectable married man with children and a business to support.

Mr Davis said: "It became somewhat of a public spectacle. That is a matter of great shame to him. It was a very one-off situation."

Miah, also of Cordery Road, Leicester, admitted common assault and was sentenced to a 12 month community order.

John Wilkinson, defending, said Miah played a very limited role in what went on.