Can you help police catch Sunderland's serial 'platform pooper'?

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who defecated on three occasions at Sunderland rail station.

British Transport Police say the first incident happened at 5.40am on September 16 last year. This was followed by further incidents at 5.45am on January 5 and, most recently, at 8.17am on July 4.

A BTP statement said: "On the first two occasions the man entered the station and defecated by the south stairs.

"On the most recent occasion the man defecated in the south lifts."

After each incident the man travelled by metro towards Newcastle.

Officers are keen to speak to this man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident as they believe he could have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text61016 citing reference 290 of 10/07/2017.