Court round-up: From criminal damage to trespassing on the railway

The following people have appeared at South Shields Magistrates’ Court.

Louise Coates, 39, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, was ordered to pay £101.48 in fines and compensation for theft.

Raja Hussain, 29, of George Scott Street, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of 28 days, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £1,685 in compensation and costs for two offences of criminal damage.

Lee Shanley, 32, of Caxton Walk, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of eight weeks, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation and costs of £206.99 for three offences of theft.

Christopher Woodward, 31, of Beach Road, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £155 compensation and costs for two offences of theft.

Amber Dunn, 19, of Westmoreland Road, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of six months, 35 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation and fines of £212 for two offences of assault, and two offences of trespassing on a railway.

Kelly Palgrave, 39, of Ayr Drive, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road on November 17, 2016. She was fined £40 and was ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £24.17 and costs of £85.

Shaun Mather, 24, of Lisle Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £20.

Kane Robson, 23, of Lemon Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £60 and was told to pay costs of £60.