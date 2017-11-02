Search

Court round-up: From criminal damage to trespassing on the railway

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The following people have appeared at South Shields Magistrates’ Court.

Louise Coates, 39, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, was ordered to pay £101.48 in fines and compensation for theft.

Raja Hussain, 29, of George Scott Street, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of 28 days, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £1,685 in compensation and costs for two offences of criminal damage.

Lee Shanley, 32, of Caxton Walk, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a curfew of eight weeks, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation and costs of £206.99 for three offences of theft.

Christopher Woodward, 31, of Beach Road, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £155 compensation and costs for two offences of theft.

Amber Dunn, 19, of Westmoreland Road, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of six months, 35 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation and fines of £212 for two offences of assault, and two offences of trespassing on a railway.

Kelly Palgrave, 39, of Ayr Drive, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road on November 17, 2016. She was fined £40 and was ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £24.17 and costs of £85.

Shaun Mather, 24, of Lisle Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £20.

Kane Robson, 23, of Lemon Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £60 and was told to pay costs of £60.