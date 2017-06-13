Dashcam drivers urged to come forward following South Shields accident

Police are appealing for motorists with footage of a car involved in a crash to come forward.

Northumbria Police is appealing for any information after a serious collision in South Shields at the weekend.

Just before midday on Sunday police received a report of a collision between a yellow Seat Leon and a black Citroen car on Stanhope Road near to the junction of Bewick Street.

The black Citroen was waiting to turn right into Bewick Street when the collision took place.

The Seat then struck a parked car, a Toyota Corolla, which was shunted backwards into another parked car, a Vauxhall Corsa, where the woman driver sustained a hand injury.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 32-year-old man was taken to the RVI with serious leg injuries. The driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

An investigation around the collision is currently taking place and now police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Incident Manager, PC Graham Smith, said: "We really need to speak to any witnesses to this incident and so if you saw what happened then please get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been overtaken or seen the distinctive yellow Seat Leon in the area just prior to the collision.

"If you were driving in South Shields, around Chichester Road and Stanhope Road, and saw the vehicle then please contact police so we can piece together the events of Sunday morning.

"We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage of the vehicle driving in the area as it will greatly assist our investigation."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 538 of 11/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.