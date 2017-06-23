Drunk driver who hit bushes at McDonald's drive-thru was three times over limit

A drunk school teacher was arrested after she crashed her car at a burger restaurant.

Amy Gustard-Bennett hit shrubbery at the McDonald's drive-thru in Boldon.

Staff at the restaurant noticed there was damage to the right side of her Fiat 500, South Northumbria Magistrates' Court heard.

"It was about 1.40am," said Keith Laidlaw, prosecuting. "Staff noticed the car hit bushes before pulling up at one of the service windows.

"There was damage to the right side of the car, and the staff member could smell alcohol on the driver's breath.

"The defendant was asked to pull her car into one of the grill bays, which she did.

"When police arrived, they noticed the defendant was unsteady on her feet."

Gustard-Bennett, 28, of Gatcombe Way, Chester-le-Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol on June 4.

The court heard she was just over three times the legal limit for driving.

Janice Hall, defending, said: "Ms Gustard-Bennett was extremely depressed at the time, having suffered a bereavement.

"She has since sought help with her problems, and has moved back in with her mother for extra family support.

"The impact on her job as a secondary school teacher is not yet clear.

"They have said a decision will be taken on her future after this case.

"If she keeps her job, she will have to sell her house, as there is no way to get to work from there by public transport.

"There is genuine remorse, as you can see from her tearful demeanour in court today."

Gustard-Bennett was banned from driving for 23 months, and ordered to pay £817 in fines and costs.