Ex-Newcastle United coach charged with historic child sex abuse offences

A former youth football coach with Newcastle United is facing a huge catalogue of historic child sex abuse charges spanning a 25-year period.

George Ormond, 61, of Westwood View, Newton Abbot, Devon, has been charged with 29 counts of historic sexual offences between 1973 and 1998.

Ormond, who worked as a youth coach at Newcastle United in the mid-1990s, has been charged as part of Operation Tide, Northumbria Police's investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in the sporting community.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 9.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: "We have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year.

"Our specially trained officers have been supporting those who have taken the hugely brave step of speaking to us.

"Our investigations are continuing and we urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us."

Anyone with any concerns or has suffered abuse is asked to contact the Operation Tide team on 101 or contacting the NSPCC helpline on 0800 023 2642.