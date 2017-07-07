Football coach accused of 35 historic sex offences against boys

A former Newcastle United football coach has appeared in court accused of 35 historic sex offences against boys.

George Ormond volunteered as a coach for the Magpies' youth team in the mid-1990s.

The 61-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, via video link to Bradford Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to 33 charges of indecent assault, one of indecency with a child and one of buggery.

The offences are alleged to have been committed against 18 complainants between 1973 and 1998.

Ormond, of no fixed address, will be tried by a jury on May 21 next year.

Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court: "There are 18 complainants and other witnesses who will be called to provide factual evidence.

"The trial will take between four to five weeks."

The case will be back in court for a further pre-trial hearing on November 30.

Judge Paul Sloan QC granted Ormond bail in the meantime, on condition that he provides his address to the court for correspondence purposes.

Ormond was also a football coach at the Montagu and North Fenham Boys' Club in Newcastle.