Football fan assaulted while heading to St James's Park

A man was attacked while on his way to watch Newcastle United play their last game of the year.

Police are appealing for information after the assault, which happened last night in Newcastle on the footpath alongside City Walls.

The man was walking towards St James's Park to watch Newcastle United when the incident happened at 7.30pm.

It is believed those involved fled the scene after the incident but a short time later police in the area arrested four people on suspicion of assault.

Those arrested include two 21-year-old men and two women aged 19 and 18.

inquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are now appealing for any witnesses to contact police.

If you saw the incident, or have any information that may help police, contact officers on Northumbria Police 101 quoting log 990 30/12/16.