Former cricket and rugby star Liam Botham overturns A690 speeding ban

Former cricketer and rugby ace Liam Botham has overturned a road ban for speeding - after an administrative blunder.

The 39-year-old's Land Rover motor was clocked travelling at 58mph in a 50 zone on the A690 in Houghton on February 17, 2015.

He was given a fine and ordered to pay costs after being convicted of failing to provide information about who was driving the vehicle.

His case was at Newcastle Crown Court exactly two years later where prosecutors did not oppose his appeal against that conviction.

The court heard after the fast driving, Botham was sent a letter, known as a section 172 notice, to his home, where the vehicle was registered, in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

When he failed to respond, a second, similar notice, was sent to an address in London, where the vehicle was insured.

After Botham failed to respond for a second time, a "postal requisition", or summons, was sent to the London address and led to his conviction for failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle after a trial at magistrates.

As a result he was fined £1,000 plus £600 costs, given six penalty points and banned from the road for six months.

Prosecutor Matthew Collins told the court: "The defendant's case is that he has not lived at that address for some time and never received the section 172 notice or any correspondence to that London address."

Mr Collins said because no postal requisition, or summons, was sent to Botham's actual home address in Richmond, the prosecution were "reluctant" but agreed not to oppose his appeal.

Mr Collins said Botham "is very much the author of his own misfortune" as he did not reply to the original letter to his correct home address and did not attend previous hearings.

He added: "The defendant candidly accepts he was the motorist in the speeding vehicle."

Botham's legal team made an application for costs, which prosecutors opposed.

Mr Recorder Bryan Cox QC, sitting with two magistrates, said: "The appeal will be allowed but there will be no order or costs."

Botham, of Ravensworth, Richmond, Yorkshire, attended the appeal hearing in person but spoke only to confirm his name.