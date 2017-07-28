Husband appears in court accused of murdering his teacher wife

A husband has appeared in court accused of the murder of his primary school teacher wife.

Julie Parkin, 39, was discovered with fatal knife wounds at her home in Kirkwall Close, Fulford Grange, Sunderland, on Tuesday, June 27.

Her husband Adam Parkin appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to Durham Prison this morning charged with her murder.

The 35-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of another victim.

Parkin, also of Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing.

The court heard a trial may take place in December.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, told Parkin he will be back in court for a further hearing on October 13.

Parkin, who was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt and glasses, was remanded in custody.

Mrs Parkin worked at West Boldon Primary School.