Husband charged with murder of wife Julie Parkin appears in crown court

A husband has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife, who worked as a primary school teacher.

Julie Parkin, 39, was discovered with fatal knife wounds at her home on Kirkwall Close, in Sunderland, on Tuesday last week.

Her husband, Adam Parkin, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning charged with her murder.

The 35-year-old, also of Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, was not asked to enter any pleas at the short hearing.

He will be back in court for a further hearing on July 28.

Read more: Sunderland man remanded in custody over murder of South Tyneside school teacher

The court heard a trial, which could take around 10 days, may take place in December.

Parkin, who is also charged with the attempted murder of another victim, was remanded in custody.

Julie taught at West Boldon Primary School in South Tyneside.

