Injured police dog Zeeke is back on the beat after crashing through a glass door

A brave police dog has returned to work after he injured himself running through a glass door trying to catch a burglar.

Northumbria Police recruit Zeeke was on duty with handler Pc Vicky Lott when they were deployed to a report of a burglary at Henderson Hall in Newcastle.

Zeeke is fully recovered and back on the beat. Pic: Northumbria Police.

The pair attended the student accommodation site and Zeeke was sent to search the premises and track down the suspects.

However, in his eagerness to catch the thieves he ran straight through a glass fire door, causing deep lacerations to his front left paw.

A further search of the building found the intruders had already made off, having stolen some copper boilers from the top floors of the property.

Zeeke attended the vet's following the incident and was stitched up, with orders to take a prolonged rest by the fire.

Zeeke takes it easy with police sniffer dog Tyne. Pic: Northumbria Police.

The three-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross obliged, but has now had his cast removed and will be back on the streets this week.

Pc Lott, of the force's dog section, said: "Zeeke has definitely enjoyed his time lounging by the fire, but I can tell he is itching to get back on the street.

"When he is not working he would come back home with me anyway and he is very much part of my family, which means he has been well looked after.

"He had to get a few stitches to his left paw and he has been limping around a bit gingerly, as he has had to have a big cast so he doesn't nibble at the dressing.

Zeeke taking it easy with his poorly paw in a cast. Pic: Northumbria Police.

"His friend PD Tyne is one of our sniffer dogs and also lives at home with me, and I think she has been getting a bit jealous of all the attention Zeeke has been getting.

"They have been back at work together this week, so anyone thinking of breaking the law should be extra careful, because Zeeke is back!"

The offenders for the incident are still being hunted, and police continue to appeal for witnesses to the burglary, which happened at about 9am on Saturday, January 7.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously, or has information that could help police, is asked to call 101, quoting log 248 07/01/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.