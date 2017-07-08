Investigation launched after fire at South Tyneside pub

An early-morning fire has taken place at a pub in Jarrow.

Fire crews from Hebburn and Washington were called to The Queens shortly before 6.30am today (Saturday, July 8).

A spokesman for Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service told the Gazette that there was a fire in the entrance to the pub, and that an investigation is ongoing by both the fire service and Northumbria Police.

The crew from Hebburn remained in place at the incident until around 9.30am today.