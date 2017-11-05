Just two arrests as Sunderland take on Middlesbrough

Police reported just two arrests during today’s Tees-Wear derby.

The arrests, by Cleveland Police, were made as Middlesbrough FC took on Sunderland AFC in front of a crowd of 29,277 at the Riverside Stadium.

The attendance included more than 2,500 Black Cats fans, who travelling to the game in a fleet of 40 coaches.

Despite the fixture’s reputation for trouble, police reported just two arrests.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of missile throwing in connection with an offence reported last month.

And a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially/aggravated harassment and causing alarm/distress with words.

Both men are currently in custody.