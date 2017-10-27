Killer Adam Parkin who stabbed wife to death to be sentenced today

A husband who confessed to the murder of his school teacher wife faces life behind bars when he is sentenced today.

Adam Parkin admitted killing his wife Julie at the couple's home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, Sunderland.

A police officer at the scene of Julie Parkin's murder.

Read more: Sunderland husband admits murdering his school teacher wife at their home



Mrs Parkin, who was 39, taught at West Boldon Primary School and was described by her family as a "beautiful person inside and out". She was discovered with fatal knife wounds on June 27.

Her husband also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child, relating to category A, B, and C videos when he appeared in court earlier this month.

Speaking at that hearing, Judge Paul Sloan said: "You will appreciate, there is only one sentence that can be passed in the light of your plea to the offence of murder and that is a sentence of life imprisonment.

Floral tributes to Julie Parkin.

"Nonetheless, I do need to determine the minimum term you must serve before you can be considered for release on parole."