LIVE UPDATES: Armed police seal off South Shields street

A man has been led away by armed police after a four-and-a-half hour stand-off in a South Shields street

Armed police surrounded an address Moreland Road, in Whiteleas, shortly before midday after receiving reports of a man making threats and saying he had a firearm

Roads were closed off and firefighters and ambulance crews were also dispatched to the scene, while local schools also issued advice to parents about collecting children as the stand-off continued.

Shortly before 4.30pm, the man was seen leaving the property and shouting at police before he be appeared to be handcuffed and then led away to a police vehicle which then left the scene.

Earlier, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are currently dealing with an on-going incident in South Shields.



"At 11.55am this morning police received a report of concern for a man in an address in Moreland Road making threats and stating he had a firearm.



"The incident is currently contained inside the address. Officers are currently at the address to speak to the man. A cordon has been set up around the street.



"Armed officers are in attendance to ensure the safety of the man and local residents.



"Extra officers are in the area."

The drama is took place a short distance away from St Oswald's RC Primary School, in Nash Avenue.

One parent said she had received a message from the school saying: "The police have just instructed us to inform parents that there is currently an incident on Moreland Road.

"Therefore school cannot be accessed by that entrance.

"Years 3,4,5 and 6 will be dismissed from the main entrance on Nash Avenue.

"Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 can be collected as usual from the yard.

"School will finish as normal at 3.15pm.

"Those children who walk home alone will remain in school until parents make arrangements for them to be collected.

"Police have specifically asked that parents avoid driving cars into the area as Moreland Road is closed and Nevinson Avenue is partially cordoned off.

"Please be assured that all of the children at St Oswald's are safe."

South Shields School was also issuing advide to parents.

A message to parents said: "We are aware of an incident on Nevinson Avenue.

"Public and scholar buses will be delayed. Students may arrive home late.

"Students walking home will be directed by staff and police. Any concerns please contact the school."

Stagecoach bus services in the area were also affected.

The company tweeted: "Svc 3/4/X34 are diverting via John Reid Rd in both directions between Whiteleas and Ridgeway."

A section of road between Gainsborough Avenue and Moreland Road was closed and police were not letting people pass.

As well as armed officers, the police dog unit was also in attendance. Crowds gathered in the street as the police activity continued.