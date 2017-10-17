Man accused of Jarrow Metro stab attack appears in court

A South Shields man accused of stabbing a man in the neck at Jarrow Metro Station has appeared in court.

David Sorlie has been charged with the unlawful and malicious wounding of Sean Smith, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The scene at Jarrow Metro station on Saturday.

It follows an incident at 6am on Saturday.

The 32-year-old appeared in the secure dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.

When asked whether he understood the charge, he nodded and said: “Aye.”

Sorlie, of Chichester Road, South Shields, did not enter a plea.

His solicitor, Joanne Gatens, said that he would in due course put forward a self-defence argument.

Sorlie was further remanded in custody until November 14, when he will appear at Newcastle Crown Court.