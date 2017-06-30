Man charged with murder of Sunderland mum and teacher Julie Parkin

A man in his 30s has been charged with the murder of a beloved mother-of-two and teacher.

Adam Parkin, 35, from Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, has been charged with the murder of Julie Parkin.

Police at the house where Julie Parkin died this week.

The 39-year-old teacher, who worked at West Boldon Primary School was found with fatal injuries at a house in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, on Tuesday this week.

Northumbria Police previously said that this was a domestic incident, and that the parties were known to each other.

Parkin will appear at Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 1).

He is also charged with attempted murder.

As part of the investigation police officers are also keen to learn the whereabouts of a Black Mazda 6 NL59 MWJ between 10.30pm and midnight on Monday, June 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 13 270617.

