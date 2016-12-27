Man critical after being found with serious head injuries in South Shields

A man is fighting for his life after being discovered in a rear street with serious head injuries.

Northumbria Police said they received reports of the 32-year-old man being found at around 8pm on Boxing Day in the rear lane of Leighton Street, junction with Eccleston Road, in South Shields.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but it is not yet known how the male sustained his head injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information that may help the police investigation, or anyone who may have seen the man in question, to get in touch.

The injured man is described as white, in his 30s, 6’1” tall, medium build, brown hair wearing a beige/brown quilted waist length jacket, light coloured woollen jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms with white and red bands on and light coloured adidas trainers with red stripes. He was carrying an Asda carrier bag.

Anyone who was in this area at the time and may have seen this man or anything untoward in the area is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 699 26/12/16.