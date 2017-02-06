Man denies slash attack on dancefloor of Viva nightclub

A man accused of slashing another man's face on a packed nightclub dancefloor has pleaded not guilty to the attack.

Shaun Mason denied being involved in the incident, at Viva nightclub, on Mile End Road, South Shields, on December 18 last year.

Mason, who has remained in custody since the incident, appeared in Newcastle Crown Court via video link from HMP Durham.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Recorder Paul Sloan QC said: "I will set a time table for a trial. This will be on the week commencing June 19 this year.

"The council you have chosen will meet with you to give you some advice before the trial."