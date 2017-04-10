Search

Man dies after North East motorbike crash

The accident happened on the A689 at St Johns Chapel, near Bishop Auckland.

A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a second motorbike in Weardale yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened at 2.10pm on the A689 at St John’s Chapel, near Bishop Auckland, between a Yamaha and a Honda.

The Yamaha was heading out of St John’s Chapel when it collided with the Honda, which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result the Honda then hit a lamppost and a drystone wall, leading to the rider suffering fatal injuries.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be a 30-year-old from County Durham.

The other rider, a 33-year-old man from Hebburn in South Tyneside is being treated at the University Hospital North Durham for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage of either motorbike before the incident, to contact the collision investigation unit on: 0191 375 2159.