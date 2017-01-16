Man due in court after woman slashed in attack

A woman needed hospital treatment after being slashed across the face in an early morning attack.

The 21-year-old suffered a slash wound to her face and a 25-year-old suffered a wound to his forearm when they were attacked in Charles Street, Boldon Colliery.

It happened at around 4.40am on Saturday.

Stephen Thompson, 27, of Charles Street is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court, this morning to face four charges including wounding with intent.

Anyone with information to the assault is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 189 140117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.