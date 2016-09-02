Man escapes jail after having knife at South Tyneside Metro station

A man with a knife caused concern to members of the public at a Metro station in South Tyneside.

Police received a number of calls from passengers who had spotted Christopher Hillock carrying steak knife on the South Shields bound platform at Hebburn on July 15.

When officers arrived at the station, the 29-year-old was leaning against a wall near the ticket machines with the knife on both hands.

It was only after the police threatened to use a taser that he agreed to put the weapon down.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "Police had received a number of calls from concerned members of the public about a male with a knife."

Mr Pallister said said Hillock was "swaying from side to side" and shouting when the police saw him standing against the wall.

The court heard Hillock refused requests to put the knife down and the police were concerned about innocent members of the public in the area.

Hillock let go of the weapon after one of the officers withdrew his taser and repeated the order for him to drop the knife.

Hillock, of Edith Street, Jarrow, who has 62 previous convictions, admitted possessing a bladed article.

He told police he had had "a lot of drink, some heroin and a bit of amphetamine" that day.

Mr recorder Stephen Morris Qc sentenced him to six months imprisonment , suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment.

The judge said: "You had no intention to use that knife but it must have been particularly frightening for those present at the metro station.

"Public display of such a weapon is always likely to cause genuine fear.:

The judge said Hillock could be given a chance because he has had no professional intervention or help before.

Vic Laffey, defending , said alcohol is at the heart of Hillock's problems and offending, which he is determined to address.

Mr Laffey said Hillock would only have harmed himself that day and had no intention to attack any member of the public.