Man fined £660 over abandoned caravan outside his home

A man has been fined after failing to provide council bosses with information about an abandoned caravan outside his home.

Stephen Pearson, 54, of South Crescent, Boldon Colliery, was prosecuted by South Tyneside Council for failing to comply with a notice requiring him to make himself available to answer questions regarding the abandoned vehicle.

The unlocked caravan had been placed on the main road in June and South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard it had been on a driveway in South Crescent the previous week - overhanging the footpath.

Pearson ignored several notices asking him to attend interviews to discuss the matter - leaving council officers with no alternative but to serve him with a Section 108 Pursuant Notice to make himself available. However, he breached the notice.

Magistrates fined him £660 and ordered that he pay £100 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

At the same hearing Amy Woodward, 27, of Reginald Street, Boldon Colliery, was prosecuted after failing to make herself available to answer questions about a substantial amount of waste fly-tipped at the back of Perth Green Community Association in June.

The Court was told that investigating officers were able to trace the waste – large insulation panels and around 20 sacks filled with domestic waste – back to her address.

Miss Woodward ignored a formal notice asking her to attend interviews to discuss the matter. She then committed an offence when she breached a Section 108 Pursuant Notice to make herself available.

She was also fined £660, ordered them to pay £100 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

A council spokeswoman said: “The significant cost of clearing and investigating this type of illegal disposal of waste places a huge burden on the finances of the Council.

“Our officers had no option but to remove the caravan from the road. It was unlocked and in such a state of disrepair that it posed a fire risk. It is not right that law-abiding taxpayers should pick up the tab for such crimes.”

To report fly-tipping or other environmental problems, call the council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 or email customerhelp@southtyneside.co.uk