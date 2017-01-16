Man in court after woman's face slashed in alleged attack

A man has appeared in court after a woman suffered slash wounds to her face.

The 21-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after being slashed in the face, while a 25-year-old man received a wound to his forearm.

The pair were attacked in Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, at 4.40am on Saturday.

Stephen Thompson, 27, of Charles Street appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, facing four charges including wounding with intent.

He was granted conditional bail, however the Crown Prosecution Service has appealed the decision, therefore the defendant remains in custody.

Thompson is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court within the next 48 hours where a final decision will be made.

His next hearing will also be at the city court on February 13.