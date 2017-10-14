Man stabbed at Jarrow Metro station

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Jarrow Metro station.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 6am today.
The man, who was found at the bus stop in Albert Road, has been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Metro services were stopped for a short time while the incident was dealt with by emergency services, but they are now running as normal.
The bridge between platforms remains closed.
Northumbria Police say inquiries are ongoing - and work is underway to trace a named suspect.
Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on its 101 number. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
