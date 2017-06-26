Man stabbed ex-girlfriend with fork after accusing her of cheating

A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the legs with a fork during a savage attack after he accused her of being a cheat.

Kristopher Hall said his former partner had been unfaithful to him during the early morning confrontation at her home in Jarrow last November and told her "if she admitted it, he wouldn't hit her".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 39-year-old repeatedly punched the woman in the face and told her "I'm going to kill you", while she pleaded with him for the violence to stop.

Prosecutor Paul Reid told the court: "He took a fork from the kitchen drawer and stabbed her in the legs.

"He said 'I'm going to jail for this. I've gone too far' then continued to beat her."

The court heard when Hall finally stopped the attack, he told his victim "look what you've done to me".

She then took the chance to flee from the house and ran for help from a neighbour, while covered in blood, and was taken to hospital.

Hall, of no fixed address, was arrested and claimed the woman had caused the stab marks to her legs herself in a bid to get him into trouble.

He later admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim told police she was left terrified by what happened and suffered nightmares.

She said: "When I was being attacked I thought I was going to die and who would look after my children."

Hall also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of affray and possessing an offensive weapon after he let himself into a house to buy drugs but got the wrong address and invaded a family home.

The court heard a couple were woken up in their South Shields home in October 2015 to find Hall looking into the bedroom of their 12-year-old daughter, carrying a claw hammer.

He was confronted by the worried parents and asked "any drugs in here?" before leaving the house.

Hall was traced through CCTV and admitted he had gone to buy "dope" but had "gone to the wrong house".

Mr recorder Stuart Brown QC sentenced Hall to 15 months imprisonment, which the judge suspended for two years due to the time Hall has spent on remand.

The judge issued a restraining order to keep Hall away from his ex for the next five years and said he must complete probation service programme requirements.

Recorder Brown told Hall: "I have to have regard to the time you have had in custody and also have regard as to what might assist you, those close to you and society in general.

"It seems to me you would be better assisted by productive work by the probation service."

David Comb, defending, said Hall had had a good job and stable home life but ended up in a "downward spiral" due to employment problems and deterioration in his mental health.