Man still in hospital after South Shields drug tragedy

A man who was rushed to hospital in a drugs-related tragedy in South Tyneside remains in a stable condition in hospital, according to police.

Officers from Northumbria Police issued a drugs warning after a woman died in the incident in South Shields on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to a home in the town on Saturday after receiving reports of concern for the pair.

The woman, aged 35, was treated at the scene, but died.

The man, also, 35, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Police have not released the address where the tragedy happened or the type of drug involved until tests on in have been carried out.

They say the type of “suspected illegal substance” involved is still unknown.

No details have been released about the identity of the pair.

A Northumbria Police statement said: “On Saturday June 24, officers were called to an address in South Shields after receiving reports regarding the welfare of a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

“The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene, but unfortunately passed away.

“At this stage the type of suspected illegal substance taken is unknown, however Northumbria Police wish to alert people across the North East of the dangers of taking illegal substances or drugs which have not been prescribed to them, as the consequences could prove fatal.

“If anyone has taken an illegal substance and becomes unwell they should seek immediate medical advice.

“Anyone who needs emergency medical attention should call 999.”

To report information about drugs and drugs supply, contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 751 24/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.