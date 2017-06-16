Man with knife detained outside Parliament

A man with a knife has been arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster.

The bearded suspect, wearing black trousers and a grey sweatshirt, was led away into a van by officers after being detained for around 30 minutes.

Picture by PA

He was held with his arms against his back just yards from the forecourt of the building, where Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by terrorist Khalid Masood in March.

Scotland Yard said the man - in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

There are no reports of injuries, and the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

Security around Westminster was tightened following the attack by Masood, who was shot dead after fatally stabbing Pc Palmer as he guarded Carriage Gate.

A review of security at the perimeter of the parliamentary estate was ordered by Commons Speaker John Bercow following the incident.

The use of armed officers and physical barriers has become more visible, while a permanent barrier has been erected to protect pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, where Masood murdered four people and injured more than 50 others by mounting the pavement in a car.

Bradley Allen, 19, from Barking, east London, said he saw the man with clenched fists moments before he was detained.

Mr Allen said he was walking past Parliament when he saw a "dark male stood there, who looked quite angry with fists quite clenched".

"He stared at me and my mate and we walked past him. Within seconds there was a shout and police ran out of the front gate shouting at him 'Get on the floor, get on the ground'.

"Within seconds he was on the ground - I'm not sure whether he was Tasered - I'm not sure how he got down there, but in seconds it was over.

"Armed police everywhere, telling everyone to move back, and we all got pushed back."