Mechanic led police on dangerous car chase – then went home to hide under his bed

A businessman was found hiding under his bed after a bizarre bout of dangerous driving through South Shields.

Mechanic David Robinson had been ordered to pull over by police who had received a tip-off about a drunk driver leaving the Voyager pub car park in South Shields from a member of the public.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 47-year-old sped off in the Jaguar he was driving and went through three red lights while travelling through the Westoe area of the town and then along Sunderland Road in his desperation to get away.

Police eventually aborted the "dangerous" pursuit but found the luxury motor - which had been leased by a friend - parked up in a bay at Townend Court in the town.

Prosecutor Paul Rowland told the court: "As a result of information received, the defendant was found at his home address. He, at that time, was hiding under the bed in the master bedroom."

The court heard Robinson passed a breathalyser test and had insurance that covered the Jaguar car but could offer no real explanation for his behaviour.

He initially claimed a fault with the vehicle had prevented him from stopping when told to but the car's internal computer showed no problems.

Robinson, of Longfield Close, South Shields, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Judge Stephen Earl said he could not understand why he would behave in such a way.

The judge said: "There is no good reason why he has driven like this. Whatever was going on at this time, I suspect we will never get to the bottom of it. There is more to this than meets the eye. I wasn't born yesterday."

Judge Earl sentenced Robinson to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 15 months, with rehabilitation requirements, a 12 month road ban and £200 costs.

The judge told him: "You were prepared to take risks with public safety, and your own."

Graeme Cook, defending, said Robinson runs his own car repair business which hires two part-time workers and any ban would result in him having to pay a driver.

Mr Cook said: "He will be substantially out of pocket."

Mr Cook said the behaviour was "inexplicable and out of character" for someone who runs a business, hires employees, has a family and generally stays away from trouble.