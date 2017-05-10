More than half of UK drivers admit to breaking 20mph speed limit

More than half of UK drivers admit to breaking 20mph speed limits, a survey has found.

The poll of 2,000 motorists found that 52% have driven faster than 24mph in the zones within the past year.

The research, commissioned by road safety charity Brake and insurance firm Churchill, found that 25-34 year-olds are most likely to speed in such areas.

It was published to mark the United Nations' road safety week, which highlights that 500 children are killed on roads around the world every day.

Brake's community engagement manager, Dave Nichols, said: "All children have the right to play safely and live a healthy life without fear - rights that are universally recognised by the United Nations and world leaders.

"Yet in the UK, one of the most developed countries in the world, our children are often denied these rights because of the lethal danger posed by fast traffic.

"We're calling on UK drivers to take the lead in making roads safer for children by driving at 20mph or less and taking more care in communities."