Mother discovered partner was convicted paedophile when he was caught at airport

A mum found out her partner was a paedophile when airport officials collared him for breach of the sex offenders register at the end of a family holiday.

Stephen Wilson had not told the mum about his past, or the authorities that he was taking a two week break to Turkey with the woman and her teenage son last October.

When they returned from the trip, airport border control alerted the police about his re-entry to the UK and the former caretaker, who once worked at the Royal Grammar School in Jesmond, Newcastle, was questioned.

Wilson, 59 of Drake Close, South Shields, who was jailed for 12 years in 2007 for rape and indecent assaults on a 14-year-old girl, admitted breach of the sex offenders register and breach of a sexual offences prevention order, both imposed for life when he was sentenced.

He was released from the jail term in 2012.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court: "He was aware of notification requirements and prohibitions of the order.

"He had not made the lady aware of his convictions but nonetheless went on holiday with her and her son."

One of the terms of Wilson's indefinite sexual offences prevention order states he must not have any contact with a person under 18 unless the contact is supervised by an adult who is aware of his convictions.

His lifelong sex offender registration requirements mean he must inform the authorities of any plans for foreign travel.

Judge Tim Gittins said Wilson was clearly concerned about the impact compliance with the orders would have had on his relationship and his ability to go on the holiday.

Wilson was sentenced to two months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said: "There was no suggestion you were seeking to breach the order for the purposes of committing further sexual offences.

"I take the view they were deliberate breaches but not designed to assist you in committing further sexual offences."

The court heard the holiday was Wilson's first breach of either order but the judge warned: "The next breach is likely to result in immediate custody."

Judge Gittins warned Wilson, who denies the sexual offences he was convicted and jailed for, that he must strictly abide by the court orders in future.

Brian Hegarty, defending, said Wilson has rehabilitated himself since his release from the long prison sentence and has good employment and become a "useful member of society".

Mr Hegart added: "What he should have done was get the papers out of the back of the cupboard and fully appraised himself of what his obligations were.

"This was not a willful disregard of the orders."

The court heard Wilson's relationship with the woman has continued but is at a "difficult stage".