Pair face deportation after immigration officers visit South Shields house

Two illegal immigrants have been found living at an address in South Shields.

Immigration Enforcements officers swooped on a house in Anderson Street on Wednesday morning, where they found two Bangladeshi nationals who had outstayed their visas.

The pair, aged 23 and 24, have both been arrested by officers and are expected to be deported from the UK.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited an address on Anderson Street, South Shields on Wednesday morning.

“Officers encountered two Bangladeshi nationals, aged 23 and 24, and checks found they had overstayed their visas.

“They were arrested and detained pending removal from the UK.

“The police were not involved with this visit.”