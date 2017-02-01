Pet rabbit found decapitated at North East home

Police are appealing for information after a pet rabbit was found decapitated in the back garden of its owner's home.

The incident occurred sometime last night or early this morning when the owner of the rabbit found it dead in the garden at a property in Cotswold Avenue, Middlesbrough.

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Cookland on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.