Phone scams warning after woman conned out of £10,000

Police have released a reminder about the danger of phone scams after an elderly woman was conned out of £10,000.

People have been urged not to transfer large sums of money to people they don't know.

It comes after a woman transferred money to a fake account following a call from someone claiming he was from the 'Barclays fraud investigation team'.

She was told her account was at risk, and persuaded to go to her bank and transfer £10,000 to a more 'safe' account.

The phonecall took place between February 24 and 27.

It was reported to police on February 27, and inquiries are ongoing in a bid to identify those responsible and get the money back.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers are issuing an urgent warning to people NOT to transfer any money to people they don't know and to be aware of these type of scam calls.

"Banks, building societies or any other official agency will NEVER ring you and ask you to transfer money like this.

"NEVER disclose your PIN or online / telephone banking log-in information or card reader codes to anyone, even if the caller claims to be from the bank or police.

"If you receive a call requesting your PIN, card details or online / telephone banking log-in information, end the call immediately.

"If you receive a suspicious or unexpected call, always verify the caller by taking their phone number and getting it checked independently.

"Ensure elderly relatives and neighbours are aware of the fraud and crime prevention advice."