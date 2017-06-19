Police appeal after brick and petrol bomb attack on South Shields pub

Police have launched an appeal after a brick and petrol bomb were thrown into a South Shields pub.

Officer were alerted to the incident at the Prosecco Lounge bar on King George Road at about quarter past midnight today.

Prosecco Lounge in South Shields.

A brick and petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of the empty pub, which was closed at the time

Only minor damage was caused to the premises, which used to be called the The White Ensign.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and detectives on the case are now appealing for anyone with any information about the arson to get in touch.

Extra patrols are also being carried out in the area to carry out the police investigation and to reassure any concerned members of the public.

Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Southern CID, said: “A full investigation is on-going to identify those responsible for this arson but we do need anyone with information to get in touch.

“Thankfully nobody was in the premises at the time so there were no injuries.

"The object burnt out very quickly and so there is only minor damage to the inside of the premises.

“The owners are obviously quite shaken by this unprovoked incident and we are now working with them to try and establish the reasons as to why they may have been targeted.”

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the arson to call police on 101, quoting log number 16 19/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.