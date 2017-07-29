Police dismiss rumours of death and widespread disorder in Sunderland and Newcastle

Police have dismissed rumours of a fatality and widespread disorder in North East cities.

It comes after a flurry of anecdotes online of trouble flaring up before, during and after the pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Celtic.

Emergency services earlier confirmed a Celtic fan had been taken to hospital with a serious head injury, but paramedics said this was not life-threatening.

The man was found outside Fletcher's Off-licence in Hendon, Sunderland, and police said they had also received reports that the shop was damaged.

However, they stressed in a later statement there was no widespread disorder in the region and ruled out fatalities.

A spokesman said: "There are currently rumours spreading that there is wide scale disorder in and around our city centres and that there has been a fatality, this is not true.

"For accurate information please follow Northumbria Police on Facebook and/or Twitter."