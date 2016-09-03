Northumbria Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 17-year-old girl in North Tyneside

At 1.49am on September 3, officers received a report from the ambulance service expressing concern for a girl that had been found unconscious in a rear lane in George Road in Wallsend.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment however sadly died.

A police spokesman said: "Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around what has happened."

Specialist family liaison officers are currently informing and supporting the girl's family at this time.

Officers were in the George Road area on Saturday morning carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with any information can speak to them or ring 101 quoting reference number 114 030916.