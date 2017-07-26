Police investigation launched after man is punched in South Shields nightclub

A man was assaulted at a nightclub in South Tyneside.

The attack happened at Glitterball in Ocea Road, South Shields, at around 2.58am on Saturday, June 10.

A 27-year old man was punched during the assault.

It happened near the stairs on the first floor of the venue.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 221100617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.