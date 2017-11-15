Police issue photo of pill in wake of man's suspected drugs death

Police investigating the death of a 22-year-old man in Jarrow have issued an image of a pill as they warn people to hand them in.

Emergency services were called to an address in Foxhomes in Jarrow at 3am yesterday after the man became unwell.

Police attended the address and were told that the man was believed to have taken ecstasy.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but died in hospital.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said specialist officers are supporting his family and inquiries are now ongoing into his death.

A postmortem is due to take place yesterday, but in the meantime, officers have warned the public about the pills and their potential danger.

The force has issued a picture of the orange pill linked to the warning and said: "If you have been offered them or have them in your possession then please get in touch as it could assist our investigation."

Police have said the bright orange pills are distinctive and have asked anyone who is offered them or has them in their possession to hand them in to police.

In line with the procedure when there is police contact prior to a death, Northumbria Police have referred the investigation to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone who has information about the drugs should still contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 68 14/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has taken these pills and needs emergency medical attention should always call 999.