Police launch rape inquiry as footpath sealed off in South Shields

Police have cordoned off an area of South Tyneside while investigating a rape allegation.

Officers received a report a 23-year-old woman had been raped in the Simonside area of South Shields at about 10.20pm last night, with investigations ongoing.

The cordon was set up this morning.

A footpath separating Hatford Road and Colchester Street has been sealed off.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are a carrying out inquiries after a report of a rape in South Tyneside.

"At 10.20pm last night, police received a report a 23-year-old woman had been raped in a property in the Simonside area of South Shields.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"Anyone with any information that can help police with their inquiries is urged to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1380 161017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.