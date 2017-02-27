Police name man who died after being stabbed in city centre street

The man who died several days after being stabbed in a city centre street has today been named by police.

Frankie Cooper, 22, from Newcastle, lost his fight for life at the weekend, after being stabbed in Princess Square in the city centre last week.

Two people have already been charged with wounding with intent, and the case became a murder inquiry after Mr Cooper's death.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the incident, which happened last Monday afternoon, are still being asked to contact Northumbria Police.

They should call 101, quoting reference 482 200217, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.