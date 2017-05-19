Police probe online messages about Bradley Lowery

Police say they are investigating on-line comments that have been posted about Bradley Lowery.
Northumbria Police has Tweeted to say the force is investigating.
The Tweet reads: "We're aware of messages sent on social media regarding Bradley Lowery and want to reassure people that we are currently looking into it."
Bradley, who is battling childhood cancer neuroblastoma, turned six on Wednesday and is due to celebrate with a party today.
