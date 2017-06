Police are appealing for information to trace two men hunting deer on farmland.

Seaham and Easington Police have released a photograph of the two males they are hoping to track down.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are looking for the identity of the two males pictured who have been on land in Murton hunting deer.

"The incident occurred on 17th May 2017 and the two males had four lurchers with them."

Anyone who has any information which can help, should contact PC 2429 Milliken on 101.